Pro-wrestling star Austin Aries recently appeared on Sportskeeda’s UnSKripted show to discuss a number of different topics, including his thoughts on his WWE release a few years ago, something he said surprised him due to being high on Vince McMahon’s list. Highlights are below.

Says he was surprised by his release at the time since Vince McMahon was high on him:

“I was a little surprised at the time. That being said, I kind of felt the shift. I know Vince was really high on me. He was the one who put me on WrestleMania after hearing me on commentary but then these things can be fickle. They can sour on you as fast as they like you and you kind of feel the wind shift. There could be a number of factors that played into it. I don’t know if there was one. They didn’t give me any reason. If I had any heat backstage it wasn’t anything I was aware of.”

Whether WWE reached back out after his second stint with IMPACT:

“No, they did not [reach back after my second stint with IMPACT]. I think there was a wonderful experience there. I think we both got to see what the other had to offer and I just don’t think that’s a bridge that is going to be crossed again. I don’t personally really have any interest in going back there and I’m sure they probably don’t have a lot of interest in bringing in a 43 year old, under 6 foot, white guy.”