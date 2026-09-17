Some of the most important people at an independent wrestling show never step through the ropes.

For nearly nine years, Austin Cowen has been one of the people responsible for determining how EMERGE Wrestling looks to everyone watching through a screen.

Cowen works as one of EMERGE’s roaming camera operators, moving around ringside throughout matches while trying to anticipate dives, signature moves, facial expressions, crowd reactions and the moments that can transform a wrestling match from a collection of moves into a story.

He has also increasingly become involved in editing EMERGE’s completed shows, giving him a perspective that extends from the moment an image enters the camera to the moment a finished event reaches viewers online.

In an exclusive interview with WrestlingHeadlines.com, Cowen discussed how an accidental trip to an EMERGE event began a nine-year relationship with the promotion, learning wrestling psychology through the camera, the danger of working at ringside, why facial expressions matter, the enormous amount of time required to edit a show and why he believes production can help independent wrestling reach people who may never enter the building.

His story also adds another chapter to WrestlingHeadlines.com’s ongoing look at the people responsible for making independent wrestling happen through Indie Wrestling MATTERS.

AN ACCIDENTAL TRIP TO EMERGE CHANGED EVERYTHING

Cowen’s path into wrestling production began while he was attending Ball State University.

He and fellow EMERGE roaming camera operator Ethan met through a student group centered around professional wrestling called the University Wrestling Club, or UWC.

The group also included Justin Myers, who later competed for EMERGE, and future EMERGE World Champion Paragon.

Ethan was already involved in professional wrestling and frequently talked about the shows he worked.

Cowen eventually decided to see one for himself, although the decision was almost accidental.

He had originally planned to visit a friend, mixed up the timing and missed the opportunity. Rather than simply going home, he drove to Columbus, Indiana, to see Ethan and attend an EMERGE show.

That event was EMERGE 23: Downtown Throwdown 3 in August 2017.

Historical records confirm that the show featured Raven, who teamed with Karma and Khris Kaliber against Bomb Shelter.

Cowen immediately connected with what he saw.

“I was hooked immediately because the way the crowd seemed to love it.”

He began riding to EMERGE events every month with Ethan and John.

After several shows, somebody handed him a phone and told him he would handle the pre-show.

Then came the hard camera.

Eventually, Cowen found himself on the floor working as a roaming camera operator.

“Nine years later I’m still here doing the thing.”

Cowen had no formal production experience when he began.

What he did have was an interest in wrestling and a growing fascination with how wrestling could feel different when experienced through the lens of a camera.

That distinction became increasingly important as he learned the job.

WrestlingHeadlines.com has documented EMERGE’s development as a promotion dating back to its first numbered event in 2015. The company’s historical record now stretches toward its milestone 100th show.

Read WrestlingHeadlines.com’s complete EMERGE Wrestling event and championship history.

THE CAMERA OPERATOR IS NOT SIMPLY WATCHING THE MATCH

Cowen said one of the biggest misconceptions about filming professional wrestling is that the camera operator simply stands at ringside and watches the match.

His experience is almost the opposite.

While the audience is following the action, Cowen is evaluating framing, positioning and where the next important moment may occur.

“I don’t watch the matches per se. I’m making sure that my shots are in frame, I’m looking for spots, as how can each shot be better.”

That means continually asking where he should stand, whether another corner would provide a stronger image and whether the current shot will still work when the wrestlers reach the next portion of the match.

The process becomes even more demanding when Cowen knows he may later be responsible for editing the finished show.

He admitted that the standard he sets for himself can be unforgiving.

“I’ll beat myself up if I don’t think I have the best shot because I want to be the best.”

That obsession has developed gradually.

KHRIS KALIBER TAUGHT HIM TO SEE WRESTLING DIFFERENTLY

Cowen identified positioning as one of the lessons he wishes somebody had explained much earlier.

Part of that education came through former EMERGE World Champion Khris Kaliber.

Cowen began traveling with Kaliber and described him as quickly becoming his “wrestling dad.”

At the time, Kaliber was one of EMERGE’s top wrestlers.

Rather than simply learning camera technique, Cowen began learning professional wrestling itself.

That knowledge changed where he positioned himself.

The more frequently he worked with wrestlers, the more he began remembering their signature moves, comeback sequences and tendencies inside the ring.

Knowing what might happen next allowed him to position himself before the moment occurred instead of reacting after it had already begun.

Cowen now tries to speak with the wrestlers involved in each match before the show.

“I also try to at every show ask each match if there is anything I need to know for their match because I want them to be happy with how it looks too.”

The information benefits both the live camera work and the eventual full-show edit.

RINGSIDE CAN BECOME A DANGEROUS PLACE

Working only feet away from a wrestling ring also means the camera operator occupies the same environment as dives, brawls and wrestlers moving at full speed.

Cowen has accumulated his share of close calls.

He recalled nearly being trapped between wrestlers and ring posts or steps, being pounced by a wrestler, slipping on spilled drinks, tripping over ring steps and having the camera itself kicked during matches.

He pointed specifically to dive sequences such as those seen during EMERGE 99: Stock The Shelves, where WrestlingHeadlines.com reported live from ringside.

There is no guarantee that the carefully selected camera position will remain safe once the action begins.

“At the end of the day anything can happen.”

That unpredictability also limits how much camera operators can choreograph in advance with the wrestlers.

Cowen joked that if there is extensive choreography between wrestlers and camera operators, nobody has told him about it.

Matches can change on the fly.

The camera team has to change with them.

FACIAL EXPRESSIONS CAN MAKE THE SHOT

Cowen believes the wrestlers themselves determine much of whether a dramatic camera shot is possible.

His analogy is simple: a painter is only as good as the materials available.

The camera can frame an emotion, but the performer still has to create it.

That is why Cowen places so much importance on facial expressions.

He specifically praised Mortimer Blankenship III, known to EMERGE audiences as Morty, for consistently communicating emotion while managing wrestlers.

Cowen said viewers can look at Morty during a show and immediately understand how he feels about his clients, their opponents or the situation unfolding around him.

For Cowen, those reactions are not secondary details.

They are wrestling storytelling.

That philosophy mirrors another behind-the-scenes perspective previously shared with WrestlingHeadlines.com by EMERGE ring announcer Roger Pettet. Pettet described the announcer as the “ringmaster in the three-ring circus,” responsible for helping maintain the audience’s emotional connection between matches.

Read WrestlingHeadlines.com’s exclusive interview with EMERGE ring announcer Roger Pettet.

Cowen performs a different job, but the objective is similar.

Both are helping the audience understand what matters.

PRODUCTION CAN CREATE NEW WRESTLING FANS

Cowen believes independent promotions underestimate production quality at their own risk.

“I think production is just as important as the product in the ring.”

He separates the responsibilities clearly.

The wrestling and storylines are what convince an audience to return after attending a show.

Production, however, can introduce the promotion to people who were never in the building.

It can also potentially create another revenue source through distribution of completed events.

That point has become increasingly relevant for EMERGE.

The promotion makes completed shows available online, including EMERGE 98: Back In The Saddle, which WrestlingHeadlines.com previously highlighted when the full event became available on YouTube.

For someone discovering EMERGE from another state or another country, the cameras may provide the first impression.

Cowen understands the responsibility that comes with that.

THE CAMERA CAN ALSO BLOCK SOMEBODY’S $10 SEAT

There is another audience Cowen has to consider: the people sitting directly behind him.

His roaming position sometimes places him between paying spectators and the ring.

Earlier in his career, Cowen knew that occasionally frustrated fans.

He understood why.

“They paid to sit there and now I’m just going to be in the way for the show.”

Cowen began apologizing to nearby fans before shows and explaining that he would be working in the general area throughout the night.

Eventually, those interactions became part of the experience.

He might crack jokes with spectators or exchange a look when something inside the ring did not go according to plan.

The objective was to remind people that the person holding the camera was still another wrestling fan.

“I’m just like you. I love this too.”

That fan perspective has remained important even as the responsibilities around him have increased.

A 15-MINUTE MATCH CAN TAKE THREE HOURS TO EDIT

The show does not end for Cowen when the ring is taken down.

More recently, he has begun learning the editing side of production.

Cowen is quick to criticize his own work and describes himself as still learning the process.

His workflow begins by synchronizing the various camera recordings with the commentary audio.

Then comes the process of deciding which camera provides the strongest shot at every moment.

That sounds straightforward until the numbers are considered.

“A 15-minute match can take upwards of three hours for me personally to do.”

Every camera change requires another decision.

Cowen admitted that he sometimes relies on footage from his own camera more heavily than he would like simply because constantly switching among feeds dramatically increases the editing workload.

But the editing process reinforces the same lesson he learned while standing at ringside.

There is a difference between documenting a match and telling its story.

“Anyone can go out there and have a match, but not everyone can go out there and tell a story.”

Cowen said that idea has also been discussed on an episode of Shooot Bud.

For him, the philosophy extends beyond wrestling.

“I like to think I’m in a storytelling business, not the wrestling business.”

THE SHOT HE STILL REMEMBERS

When asked about the best shot he believes he has captured, Cowen immediately returned to Mortimer Blankenship III.

During the COVID-era period, EMERGE was telling a story involving Morty and his champion.

The stipulation meant that if the champion lost, the opponent would receive five minutes alone in the ring with Morty.

The three-count happened.

Cowen’s camera was waiting.

Morty’s expression shifted to what Cowen remembers as pure shock and fear.

Years later, he still considers the image perhaps the best shot of his career.

Another favorite involved Justin Kyle and Jeremy Hadley.

After Kyle laid Hadley out, Cowen framed Kyle standing on the ropes while Hadley remained motionless on the mat beneath him.

Those are the moments that produce an unspoken reaction between Cowen and Ethan on the floor.

Cowen said he will occasionally capture something, look across ringside toward Ethan and make the expression that essentially says:

That’s the shot.

AN UNSPOKEN CHEMISTRY WITH ETHAN

Cowen believes EMERGE’s production has improved partly because he and Ethan are once again working on the floor together.

The two originally met through the Ball State wrestling club years before either could have predicted how long the relationship would last.

Today, Cowen describes their ringside chemistry as largely unspoken.

He generally knows where Ethan will position himself and believes Ethan has the same understanding of him.

That allows the two roaming cameras to create different perspectives rather than constantly duplicating one another.

Cowen still sees considerable room for improvement.

He would like EMERGE to use its camera crane again, although space limitations in the promotion’s current building make that difficult.

His larger ambition is live production.

Cowen envisions a producer backstage switching between camera feeds while the show is happening, along with monitors allowing the commentary team to see what the cameras are capturing and the production team to better understand what commentary is emphasizing.

He believes that could create greater continuity throughout the broadcast.

Eventually, Cowen would also like EMERGE’s completed events distributed somewhere capable of producing revenue from the full-show edits.

NINE YEARS AND NEARLY 20 PROMOTIONS LATER, EMERGE STILL FEELS DIFFERENT

Cowen’s experience is not limited to one building.

Over approximately nine years, he said he has worked in four states and with close to 20 different wrestling promotions.

Yet when asked what fans should understand about the invisible production crew, Cowen’s answer eventually returned to the audience itself.

There is little money on the production side of independent wrestling, he explained. People participate for different reasons. Some hope to build careers. Others simply love professional wrestling.

For Cowen, the fans are what make the work worthwhile.

“When they bring the energy I can make a show feel like the most important show in the world.”

That matters when every EMERGE show requires Cowen to make an approximately 90-minute drive from the Cincinnati area to Columbus.

After nine years, the drive can be exhausting.

He keeps making it anyway.

EMERGE has grown significantly since Cowen walked into Downtown Throwdown 3 as a wrestling fan who had no idea he would eventually become part of the presentation. The promotion is now approaching EMERGE 100: Keep It 100, while its production continues documenting the stories that brought it there.

WrestlingHeadlines.com previously examined why EMERGE believes its presentation has helped the promotion build a consistent audience in Columbus. Cowen’s experience provides another piece of that answer.

Read WrestlingHeadlines.com’s EMERGE Wrestling Promotion Spotlight.

Austin also produces EMERGE Wrestling footage under the Cowbell Productions name, where fans can follow his production work and see more of the shows he helps bring to life. You can follow Cowbell Productions on Facebook and subscribe to Cowbell Productions on YouTube.

The wrestlers create the action.

The fans provide the energy.

And somewhere around ringside, Cowen is trying to make sure the camera is in exactly the right place when the story happens.

That work is easy to overlook when it is done correctly.

That is also exactly why it belongs in Indie Wrestling MATTERS.