Austin Creed is enjoying his newfound creative freedom in AEW.

During a recent appearance on Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast, the former Xavier Woods reflected on the creative frustrations that he and Kofi Kingston experienced towards the end of their lengthy WWE tenure.

Despite generating considerable buzz with their heel turn in December 2024, which saw the duo kick Big E out of The New Day, the group struggled to maintain a consistent presence on WWE television before departing the company in May 2026.

“I feel like there was a lack of creative evolution,” Creed said. “Doing what we were doing for so long, we could keep doing what we were doing, and it would be fine and everything would great and people would like it well enough, but that’s not what we wanted. We wanted to create and turn our characters into something bigger than what they are.”

Creed went on to explain how the heel turn presented an opportunity to explore different layers of their characters, something they ultimately didn’t get the chance to capitalize on in WWE.

“Not having the chance to create more layers, especially after we turned heel, it was like, ‘Okay, now we have this opportunity to do so many more things.’ Then, those opportunities didn’t come in the way that we were hoping that they would, which is fine — neither here nor there — but getting to that [in AEW] feels amazing because now those are layers are shown as we are creating them, we are figuring out what they are and how they interact with all the other personalities that are very new.”

He continued, “I don’t know if creative renaissance is the right word, but it’s really invigorating, and it makes us excited to get up and go to work.”

Currently dubbed The Dangerous New Level, Creed, Kingston and Swerve Strickland are the reigning AEW World Trios Champions.