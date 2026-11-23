Austin Creed found out firsthand why Kurt Angle is considered one of the greatest amateur wrestlers of all time.

The AEW star recently shared a memorable story about attempting to take down the Olympic gold medalist during their time together in WWE.

During a video released on USA Wrestling’s official YouTube channel, world medalists Dymond Guilford and Adaugo Nwachukwu visited backstage at AEW Dynamite in Denver, where they interacted with Mercedes Moné and several other AEW talents.

While speaking with the athletes, Creed recalled an encounter with Angle during the Greatest Royal Rumble, explaining that he had wanted to test himself against the WWE Hall of Famer for years.

“We’re in a match one time, the Royal Rumble, and I’ve wanted to wrestle against him for years. But when I was like 20, I met him. He is like, ‘It’s not worth my time, kid.’ I said, ‘Okay.’ Then I became a grown man. Got a little bit of a legacy behind me.”

When Creed finally got his opportunity to share the ring with Angle, he decided to put the former Olympic champion’s amateur wrestling credentials to the test by attempting a double-leg takedown.

That decision didn’t exactly go according to plan.

“I found him in the ring, I spun him around, and I shot a double leg. Bro, the way he sprawled, his ankles went to Mount Olympus and my head went to the ground. He flipped me over and just wham, wham. He goes, ‘Why would you do that?’ I was like, ‘I just had to know. I just had to know.’”

Angle won an Olympic gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, GA.