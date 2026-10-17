Austin Creed may no longer be involved with WWE’s UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, but that doesn’t mean his days of producing video game content are over.

During an appearance at PAX Australia, the former Xavier Woods spoke with Phid McAwesome about his departure from WWE earlier this year and what the future might hold for his gaming projects.

Creed helped turn UpUpDownDown into one of WWE’s most successful digital properties, with the channel accumulating more than 2.43 million subscribers before his departure in May.

When asked about having to leave the channel behind, Creed made it clear that he remains confident in his ability to create something new.

“It’s fine,” Creed said. “Because I believe in myself creatively enough that if I want to, I just build something else.”

One possibility involves reuniting Da Party, the gaming group consisting of Creed, Adam Cole, Claudio Castagnoli and Tyler Breeze.

With Creed, Cole and Castagnoli now under contract with AEW and Breeze currently a free agent, none of the four members are tied to WWE. Creed acknowledged that the situation opens the door for a potential reunion, while playfully suggesting that preparations for a new YouTube channel may already be underway.

“I will say that you are correct, none of the Da Party members are currently signed with WWE,” Creed said. “And that would lead me to believe that there is at least the chance that something will happen. The chance of something to be created is available.”

He continued, “I will not confirm or deny if anyone has been filming anything or if anyone has been creating assets for a new YouTube channel — I will not confirm or deny that. I will not.”

Beyond a possible Da Party reunion, Creed also expressed interest in eventually developing gaming content involving members of the AEW locker room.

However, he emphasized that building relationships with his new colleagues is a bigger priority than immediately launching another project. Creed credited the chemistry between performers as an important ingredient in UpUpDownDown’s success and wants to establish that same atmosphere in AEW.

“I would hope that maybe there’d be a chance to do something with video games. I don’t know. I cannot say. But that rapport with the locker room is first and foremost the most important thing,” he said. “So before I even think about setting up a camera and getting people to play games and stuff, I want that rapport first.”

While Creed stopped short of officially announcing anything, his comments suggest that a new gaming venture involving familiar faces could be on the horizon.