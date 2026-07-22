Austin Creed is enjoying life away from the wrestling ring following his WWE departure.

Creed, formerly known as Xavier Woods in WWE, was among the company’s releases in early May alongside longtime New Day partner Kofi Kingston. The duo had each spent nearly two decades with WWE before becoming free agents.

During a joint gaming interview with new AEW World Champion Kenny Omega for Giant Bomb, the two joked about Creed suddenly having plenty of free time on his hands.

“I mean, a few things are different now,” Creed said.

“Yeah,” Omega replied. “What could happen during a measly six-month window that I would care about? Nothing monumental, that’s for sure!”

Creed played along with the exchange.

“Well, umm… So I’ve had some free time recently,” Creed said, prompting Omega to respond, “So you finally grew a spine and asked for that vacation you’ve been talking about for years? Well, dagnabbit, Creed, congrats!”

The banter continued, with Creed joking about the circumstances surrounding his departure.

“Yeah, about that,” Creed continued. “You could say I pushed for a pretty permanent vacation.”

Omega quickly fired back:

“WAIT! Permanently?! YOU MEAN YOU…”

Before Omega could finish, Creed shouted:

“Yup!”

Creed went on to explain that the unexpected break has been a welcome change of pace after more than two decades in the wrestling business.

“Taking a full ass break for the first time in 22 years,” Creed continued. “It’s been great getting to relax. It’s summer, kids are out of school, have been going on hella vacations, and are enjoying just existing and sleeping well.”

As the interview wrapped up, Omega joked that he wanted to ask Creed the question everyone was waiting for. Creed immediately cut him off with a laugh, making it clear he wasn’t ready to discuss the topic. “I’m not talking about it,” he joked, ending the exchange.