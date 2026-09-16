Billy Gunn has been coaching his sons, Austin and Colten Gunn, since long before AEW launched in 2019.

Gunn has served as a coach and producer for AEW since the company’s inception, earning a reputation among talent for providing straightforward feedback. Austin and Colten have experienced that approach firsthand throughout their wrestling careers.

During an appearance on What Happened When with Tony Schiavone and Conrad Thompson (see video below), The Gunns were asked about their father’s biggest pet peeves when training them.

“I think that list might be longer than something he likes,” Colten joked.

Austin then revealed that one of his father’s biggest criticisms involved his promo delivery, particularly his tendency to yell while speaking.

“I’ve been better at it, but when I used to get on the microphone and have promo time, he would say, ‘Stop yelling at everybody.’ I was like, ‘That’s just my voice. I’m getting hype. I’m getting energized.’”

According to Austin, Billy repeatedly reminded him that having a microphone meant he didn’t need to raise his voice to command the audience’s attention.

“He would say, ‘No, you have to take them here. Trust me, they can hear you. You have a microphone.’ I had problems with my tone, and he didn’t like that, that I would just yell at people all the time during promos.”

Austin jokingly added, “Other than that, I’m just a perfect child, aren’t I?”

Austin and Colten remain signed with AEW, where they are members of the Bang Bang Gang.