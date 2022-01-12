AEW star Austin Gunn recently spoke with TV Insider to hype up his appearance on the reality series Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules and discuss a number of pro-wrestling related topics, including how much he’s enjoying performing next to his father, the legendary Billy Gunn. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he bonded with Shaquille O’Neal’s son Myles on Relatively: Famous:

Myles and I bonded right away. It’s a weird nice-to-meet-you: ‘Hey, I kind of hit your dad with a chair.’ It’s funny after I hit him with the chair, it obviously didn’t phase him too much because he turned around and beat me up. That was a funny little joke we shared.”

How he’s enjoying working with his dad Billy in AEW:

“I think my dad was so successful in this wrestling career that it just doesn’t ever hurt to ride beside him. He found the Fountain of Youth but also is a fountain of knowledge. Yes, as much as me and Colton want to break out and do our own thing in wrestling and try to find ourselves, we also want to enjoy this moment. As much as we want to branch out, we know it’s a patience game and will come in time. There are so many things happening in AEW, but the one constant is getting to wrestle with my dad. It’s a beautiful moment. He pushes me and critiques me. After this interview, I have to go work out with him. Not everyone in the wrestling world or in general gets what I have the chance to do: work with their dad and get to be as successful as we are right now.”