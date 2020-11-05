AEW star Austin Gunn took to Twitter to comment on his AEW Dynamite debut last night, which saw the the young upstart team with his father Billy Gunn and TNT champion Cody Rhodes in a winning effort against The Dark Order. Gunn writes, “I don’t have words. Thank you to EVERYONE who watched the debut of the #GunnClub tonight. I am incredible humble to be in the position I’m in… and incredibly grateful for the fans who support us. I love you all.”

AEW has also released a video package hyping up this Saturday’s Full Gear pay per view, particularly the Adam “Hangman”Page and Kenny Omega tournament finals. Check it out below.