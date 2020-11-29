AEW star Austin Gunn was recently interviewed by Alica Atout to talk all things pro-wrestling, including how he was late addition to the famous ALL IN show, and what it’s like working with his dad (Billy Gunn) in AEW. Highlights are below.

How he found out last minute that he was going to be on the ALL IN card:

I didn’t know I was on that show until maybe seven hours before. I was just there to support my dad and be there for him. We did an Indie show the day before and he was going to take the reins on All In. Seven hours before, he didn’t tell me, but he reached out said, ‘I really want Austin to feel what it’s like to be in front of that many people.’ He got it approved, told me, and it was unreal.

What it’s like working with his dad in AEW:

We have a healthy balance of; some things, I’m just going to do my way and I’ll learn by either doing them and it works out and it’s great, or I do them and it doesn’t work out. That’s the beauty of learning. You have to put yourself out there and fail and try new things then look back and go, ‘Ah, that didn’t work, I felt like an idiot, I’ll never do that again.’ That happened with one of our matches on Dark. He let me put the whole thing together. ‘Just let me know and we’ll do it.’ I was like, ‘I got this.’ I was super confident. I put it together and it went [up high] to the dirt. It was just terrible. The whole time, I’m looking at him, and he’s just shaking his head. After the match, he took me aside, and goes, ‘I didn’t want to say anything when you were putting it together or when we were in there.’ That’s a situation where I’m trying new things and he has to let me be me. I’m not going to be perfect and I have to learn on my own.

