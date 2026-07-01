Austin Theory recently appeared as a guest on the IMPAULSIVE with Logan Paul podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, The Vision member reflected on his past Money In The Bank cash-in, special relationship with Vince McMahon and always feeling like he could do great things in WWE.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On if he felt robbed during his Money In The Bank cash-in attempt: “Yes. I’m gonna go run the play always if we really need it to be this way. I think for me I felt like, even with the moment I had with Roman, it was, I believe, at Barclays Center; he hit me with the ‘your daddy’s not here anymore’. In that moment I wanted to say the same thing to him, because in a way it’s like he’s a Vince guy as well. Not in a way he was. I felt like there could have been a moment; I knew I wasn’t gonna get the title off Roman, but even just building it to seem like ‘oh, here we go’. I can lose to him, whatever, but just give it more of a payoff, because it felt cool man; I did a lot of cool things with it. It’s funny how I have it in my office hanging, and it’s real dented, and people see it and go ‘You murdered people with that huh?’ I’m like, ‘No, Brock Lesnar murdered me with it, and it sucked.'”

On the one moment that changed the perspective of his career: “So I remember my time in NXT, it was kinda just, I feel like I was there. Then something started to work when I was in the group The Way; I started showing more of my humor, being more funny, showing that. I feel like that’s kind of the tip of it in NXT. Then when I got to the main roster, I didn’t even realise Vince [McMahon] was pushing me, and behind me, until I remember when I won the US Title and became the youngest US Champ, but at the end of that match, Vince wanted all the heels to come out, hold me up in the ring. Then, as I left the ring, he came out on the stage and held my arm, and I think in that moment I was like ‘Whoa, something’s going on here, we’re going places.'”

On how he always felt he could do great things in WWE: “I feel like I always knew I would do great things here, just not the detail of them. It’s been a crazy ride, but I guess like anything in life you have the ups and downs, and coming down a little and just reflecting and figuring out where can I be better, what can I do, maybe I need to switch the character and do something else. But that time period specifically, that was the end of 2021 and 2023, but crazy.”