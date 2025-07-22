After months of speculation and tension, WWE has quietly ended the partnership between Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. The duo, once known as A-Town Down Under, had teased a split on multiple occasions, but the official end came without drama or betrayal—just a subtle announcement on “WWE Raw.”

On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Grayson Waller informed fans that Austin Theory was injured and that their tag team had officially disbanded. The revelation was brief, with no on-screen altercation or dramatic moment between the former partners. This left the WWE Universe with more questions than answers: Is Theory now a babyface? Has Waller turned face? Or are they both still heels?

Thankfully, longtime wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer provided clarity on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. While reviewing Raw with co-host Bryan Alvarez, Meltzer addressed the situation directly. According to him, WWE had already made the decision to turn Austin Theory into a babyface—just without telling the audience.

“They had already turned Austin Theory babyface, but never told anyone,” Meltzer said. “And he was getting cheered. So they already had broken him up, and Grayson Waller had been on TV for weeks with no Austin Theory. So they had already broken them up anyway. They just never got around to explaining it.”

This explanation answers why Theory had been noticeably absent from Waller’s segments over the past few weeks. WWE’s failure to formally communicate the split or Theory’s character change left fans confused, but the direction is now more clear. Meltzer noted that Theory will remain a babyface once he returns from injury, while Waller will continue as a heel.

Unfortunately, Meltzer did not offer any updates regarding the severity of Theory’s injury or his expected return date. Though Theory hasn’t appeared alongside Waller on Raw recently, he has remained active. His most recent match took place just eight days ago on WWE Main Event, where he wrestled undercard fan-favorite El Grande Americano.

The quiet end of A-Town Down Under is another example of WWE’s recent tendency to move pieces behind the scenes without informing the audience. Theory’s character change may have flown under the radar, but fan reactions at live events suggest they’re ready to cheer him in his next chapter.

For Waller, the future as a solo heel could offer new opportunities to climb the card, while Theory’s babyface push may give him the momentum he’s been lacking since losing the United States Championship.

As always in WWE, the next few weeks will be critical to see how these changes play out on-screen—and whether WWE will finally acknowledge the shifts they’ve made behind the curtain.

Stay tuned for updates on Austin Theory’s injury status and more developments from WWE Raw.