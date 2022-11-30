WWE star and current United States champion Austin Theory recently spoke with City News about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on the changes his character has taken over the last few weeks, ones that he believes will eventually lead him toward the company’s top champion, Roman Reigns. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How his cocky character really gets under people’s skin:

The cocky, arrogant, douchy persona just really gets under people’s skin and it did its purpose. Having the Money in the Bank contract and the way that character was, there’s a little bit of a ceiling there just because when you look at Roman Reigns being so unstoppable and everything.

Believes his current path will take him toe-to-toe with Roman Reigns: