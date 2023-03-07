Austin Theory is not John Cena, and he’s okay with that.

The United States Champion recently spoke with WrestleBinge to hype up his WrestleMania 39 showdown with the Cenation leader, which was a matchup that was confirmed on last night’s Raw. You can read about that here.

During the interview, Theory was asked about being compared to Cena and how that makes him feel. Check out his thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

On being compared to John Cena:

I am not the John Cena of this generation. I am the Austin Theory. That’s all there is. John Cena, you can put me in that category if you want, but it’s probably because I’m excelling at such a fast rate, and people can see it, but I’m certainly gonna excel past that. I’m 25. How many championships did John Cena have at 24? I was the United States Champion at 24. He didn’t have any. So just putting that into perspective. There’s only one Austin Theory.

How Cena is the top of the mountain:

It’s almost like nobody gets the message here. Everybody loves relating to the past. Everybody loves bringing back the old legends. They love bringing them back, letting them live their glory days. That’s what it’s all about, and it’s not. It’s not about that. So why not point out the guy that literally has carried the WWE well over a decade, somebody that, even if you don’t watch WWE, you know who John Cena is. Even before the Hollywood, you knew who he was. There’s no bigger mountain than John Cena.

Full interview is below.