– As noted, Austin Theory was drafted from NXT to Raw during the first night of the WWE Draft. Following the show, Theory spoke about the move in this backstage interview:

“I am so excited my shirt is just gonna explode. I mean it’s already tight but it’s going to explode because Monday Night Raw just became all day! That’s what I say. I say all day. You know, it kind of works, right? Yeah. I’m just excited. I can’t control myself. You know, Austin Theory is only 24 years old, so I got a lot of time on my wrist. You like that? Yeah. That means main event and Wrestlemanias. That means winning championship after championship. I got a lot of time, I mean, whatever is great, I can do. It’s just how it is. Look at me.”

– In a video on his YouTube channel, The Rock discussed the evolution of his bull tattoo.