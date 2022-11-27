Last night’s WWE Survivor Series premium live event saw Austin Theory win the United States championship after defeating Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a triple-threat. Theory took to Twitter afterward and shared a photo of him holding the title with the caption, “2X.”

Nikki Cross also was active on Twitter after Survivor Series, where the former Raw women’s champion discussed her desire to compete in another WarGames matchup after being on the losing end last night. Check out Cross’s reaction below.