Austin Theory is ready for WrestleMania season.

As he prepares for his fifth WrestleMania at the upcoming two-night WrestleMania 42 premium live event next weekend, The Vision member has been making the media rounds to promote the shows.

During an appearance on The Mark Hoke Show, the WWE Superstar explained a serious medical situation that led to his absence from WWE in 2025, as well as how he was extra nervous due to his contract with the company expiring around that same time.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On the medical emergency that led to his absence from WWE in 2025: “Everything happens for a reason. But, I was actually wrestling with a hernia for a very long time, and as gross as it is, I was having to pop it back in after certain matches and yeah, just stuff people don’t know about. They don’t know when somebody goes to the ring what the damage is but, I was in a good spot, and even when it was hitting a low for me, I was doing everything that I could to just stay and keep the wheels turning on the car, and it reached a point, I had a match on Main Event, and it would not go back in. So that night, I went to the emergency room, and it blew my mind because I was like, ‘wow, I just had my gear on, and I went out there and I wrestled and now I’m in the E.R.’, and now it’s like, well, ‘where does this go from now?’ Because now I’m out of the picture.”

On how he was extra nervous because his contract with WWE was set to expire around that same time: “My contract was actually coming up so, a lot of things were hitting me personally and that’s kind of one of those things, that’s a low point in your life where you get really rocked, and to me, those points are where you really, you either stay down or you pick yourself up and you become a version of yourself that’s always been in you but it takes you to that next level, and it helped me reframe my mindset and everything and coming back, I just knew, this is my value and this is what I need to be doing. So, and as you see, it’s clear vision now.”

Austin Theory, Logan Paul and IShowSpeed are scheduled to take on LA Knight and The Usos in the opening match at night one of WrestleMania 42 next weekend.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.