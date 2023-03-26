WWE superstar and current United States Champion recently spoke with Fightful to hype up this year’s WrestleMania 39 premium live event, where A-Town will be defending his title against the biggest WWE name of the last 20 years, John Cena.

Theory’s full interview doesn’t drop until next week, but Fightful Select has released a small portion of highlights, which can be found below.

-Theory looks back on his time with The Way in NXT. He believes working with the group was very beneficial, specifically how working with the group allowed him to relax and find himself. He adds that The Way had a lot of input on segments and thought everything flowed really well with its members.

-Regarding his match with John Cena Theory states that he doesn’t think it happens without his Money In The Bank storyline from the end of 2022. Theory held the briefcase for nearly a year before unsuccessfully cashing it in on Seth Rollins, who was U.S. Champion at the time. Looking at the bigger picture, Theory adds that he wouldn’t change one thing about that story as it got him to where he is now.

WWE recently announced that Theory vs. Cena will open night one of WrestleMania 39.