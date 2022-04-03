WWE star Austin Theory recently spoke with WrestleZone at the WrestleMania 38 media scrum to hype his matchup with Pat McAfee on night two of the Showcase of the Immortals. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he’s happy to be performing at WrestleMania, but isn’t thrilled that it is with McAfee:

“You know what? This is WrestleMania, the biggest event that there is in sports entertainment, and I’ve got to face a guy named Patrick. Come on, it sucks! Pat McAfee? You think about all of the legends at WrestleMania, all of the moments you can create and I’m just going to have to create one out of a piece of crap like Pat McAfee when I take a selfie with him down after I beat him on the Grandest Stage Of Them All.”

Says McAfee fine at the commentary table, but he’s stepping into Theory’s world tonight:

“Oh I definitely could do it better than Pat. I did it a few weeks ago on RAW, but I mean, maybe. I don’t really see myself sitting there and doing that but it could happen. It could be something that I maybe do for a storyline or something. Actually doing it full-time? Probably not. I think that guy… Patrick? Is that him? Pat McDonald’s, McAfee… what is it? Something like that. Yeah, I think that guy is safer doing that,” Theory stated, “Because when he comes into the ring, he’s in my world. He’s in Austin Theory’s world.”