Austin Theory On His Sudden Move From NXT To Wrestlemania 36

During his appearance on the SwerveCity podcast, Austin Theory spoke on his rapid rise from NXT performer to wrestling at Wrestlemania 36. Here’s what he had to say:
I remember I was doing a leg workout on a football field, Austin Theory is always working out, but yeah, they called me and were like, ‘Hey, we want you to come film Main Event,’ and I was like, ‘OK.’ So I get there and the Main Event match, the actual match, gets cut. So now I’m just like, alright. They’re like, ‘Just come back tomorrow and film it.’ I’m like, ‘OK.’ So show up the next day, film Main Event. I’m like, ‘Hey, you guys need me for anything else?’ They’re like, ‘Nope.’ So I go all the way home, get a call, ‘Hey, you need to come do RAW.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, OK.’ So we do some RAW and then right after that, they’re like, ‘Hey, you’re on WrestleMania now.’ I’m just like, ‘Alright.’
Credit: SwerveCity. H/T 411Mania.
