Austin Theory was the latest guest on WWE Deutschland to discuss his participation in the Elimination Chamber matchup, and how he ended up taking the brutal F-5 from Brock Lesnar off the top of the chamber pod. Highlights from the interview are below.

On his decision to climb the pod:

“There’s no better way than just watching it back and seeing my face, you know? At, at one point I had a plan and then after that, I was like, ‘I just gotta get out of here. Like I’m just, I just gotta get out’. And that was probably the worst decision I ever made. Pretty, pretty scary being in there. But, I’m glad I’m alive so that’s all that matters, right?”

Recalls taking the F-5 from Lesnar off the pod:

“I don’t think the human body is supposed to spin like the top of a helicopter. Yeah, I don’t know, just like, this is, this doesn’t feel right, that’s all I know. Yeah, it was like, ‘here we are, okay’. Have you ever seen the, seen the funny videos where they’re like, ‘and at this moment, he realized he {looked down} up’. Yeah, exactly, that was me. That’s where time paused and I’m like, ‘this is it’.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)