Austin Theory is well aware that John Cena will be at this Monday’s edition of WWE Raw from Boston.

A-Town spoke about the Cenation Leader during his recent interview with Inside The Ropes. During his chat, Theory would be asked about potentially facing the former 16-time world champion at this year’s WrestleMania 39. Check out what the U.S. champ had to say in the highlights below.

Plans on giving Cena a warm welcome at Raw:

Of course I do. I’m on Raw every single Monday and we all know the history of John Cena and the work he’s put in and how many Mondays he’s been there. I want to show him all the respect that I can when I see him on Monday. I’ll be the one to bring that to him. It’s going to be a very warm (welcome).

Plans to really showcase the U.S. title at WrestleMania:

This is going to be a chance to take the United States Championship and showcase it in the match I’m in. Everybody has their thoughts, ‘is it going to be John Cena?’ Me, personally, I don’t think he would face me at WrestleMania. I don’t think he’s going to show up. With his schedule, he’s the past now. It is what it is. I don’t see that happening. If it does, oh, if it does. Anybody else out there, maybe we have somebody we’ve never seen before in the WWE show up. Maybe they want some of Austin Theory and that Hollywood WrestleMania and try to take home the United States Championship.

Full interview can be found below.

