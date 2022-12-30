It looks like WWE United States Champion Austin Theory has been pulled from tonight’s RAW live events.

Theory was originally booked to wrestle Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage match in the main event of tonight’s live event from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. However, the arena updated their listing today and the main event is now listed as Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley inside a Steel Cage.`

It remains to be seen if Theory was just pulled from the road for some reason, or if he’s being sent to the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL for tonight’s SmackDown. The final SmackDown of 2022 will feature John Cena’s return to the ring, and Cena vs. Theory was rumored for WrestleMania 39 at one point. It was previously reported that tonight’s in-ring return by Cena may lead to his WrestleMania 39 program, but that also was not confirmed.

Rollins missed Monday’s WWE live event from Columbus due to travel issues, but Theory headlined the show with Lashley in the Steel Cage, and got the win. Theory then retained over Rollins in Steel Cage matches on Tuesday in Atlanta, Wednesday in Cleveland, and Thursday in Hershey.

