WWE star Austin Theory recently joined The West Sport for an in-depth interview about how hot the company has been, which includes A-Town’s thoughts on the return of The Rock.

During the chat, Theory reflected on the segment he had with the Rock from an episode of SmackDown last September. He tells the show hosts that the Great One got inspired to come back because of that segment.

I guess you really have to ask the Rock what that felt like. He went out there with Austin Theory, and i was out there with Pat McAfee doing my own thing, but The Rock came out because The Rock wants to be popular again. He got 150 million views with Austin Theory, at the time. It’s probably like 200, 300 million now. For me, it was just another day at work but for The Rock, look what it’s done for him. I mean, it promoted him to being with the board of directors at TKO. He’s really inspired by me. He’s done a lot of things and look at him now. There’s a whole bunch of controversy that he stole Cody’s story. Am I responsible for that? I mean, I did inspire The Rock. Austin Theory inspired The Rock. You hear that? We all know it, we all know it.

You can check out the full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)