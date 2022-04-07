Rising WWE star Austin Theory spoke with Wrestling Inc. at the WrestleMania 38 panel about a wide range of topics, including his response to Randy Orton’s NXT criticisms, and how he has a great relationship with the Viper and thinks he is entitled to his opinion. Highlights from the interview are below.

How EVOLVE better prepared him for NXT:

“You know what? It’s always a different process wherever you go. But it’s definitely a different learning route as well. Evolve had its reasons to get me prepared for NXT, NXT had its reasons to get me prepared for Raw. But honestly, I think each company, each category has its own way of doing things, and I think you just have to jump in and see if you sink or swim.”

Responds to Randy Orton’s criticisms about upcoming NXT workers being unsafe:

“So, Randy Orton is somebody that has a huge legacy here, he’s well respected. He knows what he’s doing, he knows what he’s talking about. I don’t personally think that’s directed to everyone. There’s reasons for him saying that, and he has a right to his word.

Says he has a great relationship with Orton:

“I personally have a great relationship with Randy. He is somebody that, if you want advice, or you want him to watch something, he will take a look at it, he will give you good advice, he won’t sugarcoat it. To me, it’s one of those things that you hear about, but you’ve got to know where it’s coming from.”