Austin Theory has revealed Johnny Gargano’s return opponent for tonight’s WWE RAW.

As seen in the video below, Theory said there are a lot of surprises going around WWE these days but he also knows things, like Gargano’s first opponent since coming back to WWE. Theory said it won’t be him because he’s a busy man and has his hands full, but it is a good friend of his. Theory then introduced Chad Gable and Otis, which goes in line with the earlier spoiler reports on Gable vs. Gargano.

“Johnny Wrestling? After tonight, all anyone’s gonna know you as… is Johnny Shooosh! Thank you!,” Gable said, laughing at Gargano.

Theory captioned the video with, “Good Luck @JohnnyGargano #WWERaw”

Gargano has not responded to the reveal as of this writing, but he did post a photo from WWE NXT WarGames back on December 5, which was his last match. He captioned it with, “281 days later. Tonight. Let’s get back to work. #JohnnyWrestling #WWERaw”

Gargano made his surprise WWE return on the August 22 RAW and ended up superkicking Theory that night. The former tag team partners have had a few segments since then, but there’s no word yet on when the Theory vs. Gargano match will happen.

The other matches announced for tonight’s RAW from Portland as of this writing are Dominik Mysterio vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defending against IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, plus RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair issuing an Open Challenge for the title.

be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

