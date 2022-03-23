WWE star Austin Theory recently spoke with TalkSport about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on working with current WWE champion, Brock Lesnar. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says Lesnar has been great to work with in WWE:

“I think he’s so great to work with. Just the presence he has, the energy and the connection he has with the audience, it just does great things for me anytime I’m out there with him. Especially Elimination Chamber, I couldn’t have asked for that to go any better. Well, maybe not getting thrown off the pod. But, other than that, it was a great experience. The MSG match, that was something I’m just going to remember forever. My first MSG event, the main event, WWE championship, Brock Lesnar – it’s crazy. When it comes to Brock Lesnar, he’s where he is at because of how good he is and I was very grateful for that opportunity.”

How Lesnar doesn’t sugarcoat things:

“Lesnar is definitely the strongest person I’ve met in the ring. I’m a 225lb guy and I was flat on my stomach and next thing I know I’m just flying through the air. I’m like ‘did you want any help!?! Never mind!’ He’s very good at his job so he’ll let you know if he wants something to happen and if not just shut up and listen. He doesn’t sugarcoat it. You want to be good? Then be good. And I like that mindset, that’s how you get places.”