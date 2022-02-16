Austin Theory discussed a wide range of topics during an interview with SportsKeeda.

During it, the Raw star talked about working with AJ Styles and Finn Balor:

“Those are two guys that are masters of their craft,” Theory said. “To me, they’re Jedis for sure. They’ve got it figured out.”

“The matches that I’ve had with both of them have been very tough, hard-hitting, and packed with energy. There’s always a reason why you want to get better, no matter what it is. I feel like I can wrestle Finn Balor a hundred times, or I could wrestle AJ Styles a hundred times, and every single time, there would be something that I would learn from it, or there would be something that I could improve on, or just get a totally huge experience from.”