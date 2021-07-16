NXT star Austin Theory recently appeared on the Table Talk podcast to discuss a variety of topics, most notably how his short period on the main roster was and getting to work with former grand-slam champion Seth Rollins. Highlights from the interview are below.

Calls working with Rollins a great experience:

“It was great. Any experience with someone higher up is always really good. It was a crazy time, how we were filming stuff so randomly, I knew I was doing WrestleMania, but it didn’t seem like it because everything was going so fast. Wednesday, we’re filming Raw, Thursday, we’re filming WrestleMania, and it was ‘boom, boom, boom.”

Says Rollins was cool and gave him lots of good advice:

“He was always cool. Anytime I have a question or wanted to ask, he was always there and giving advice, but it was such a busy time and everybody was on their toes and we were in the work mindset, and constantly like ‘Let’s get this done and do this’. It wasn’t like how it would be being back on the road where we know what we’re doing on Monday, Friday, and Sunday. (With a set schedule), there is more time to learn from somebody. I feel like if I did have more time with him, there would be more that I would learn. It was such a hectic time, but the experience was great. I wouldn’t ever skip that moment and I’m a strong believer in everything happening for a reason. It was a great experience.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)