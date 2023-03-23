Austin Theory believes he is the best at a lot of things, which now includes taking a Stone Cold Stunner.

The current reigning U.S. Champion ate the move at last year’s WrestleMania 38 event after the Rattlesnake appeared and took out him and Vince McMahon for their attack on Pat McAfee. Theory recently spoke about his selling of the move during a recent interview with Chris Van Vilet. Check out what he had to say about taking the legendary finisher in the highlights below.

Calls his sell the best one yet and recalls taking the move prior from other wrestlers on the indies:

I think it is the best. I don’t think it’s right up there, I think it’s right past the mark. What are we going based off of, height? Because ya boy was a rocket ship. [laughs] When I was on the independent scene, I would wrestle in Evolve and sometimes on other shows. If somebody hit me with a stunner, I remember one time I just jumped as high as I could and with just the roar of the crowd you know, you wanna bring that energy. I remember being really high in the air and landing on my back and then I’m flipping and I’m on my feet again, flying into the ropes.

How he met Austin earlier that day:

I knew at WrestleMania, the day of, [Steve] Austin is in the little golf cart pulling up right in front of the locker room and he has his back to me. I go up to him and I’m like ‘Hey, how’s it going? I just wanna introduce myself, I’m Austin.’ He was like ‘Very nice to meet you, I’ll be seeing you later.’ That’s how that day went and then I found out that I’m gonna get stunned. I knew the entire time that’s how I was gonna do it, and I didn’t tell anyone because I didn’t want anybody [to tell me no]. I’m gonna take my moment and that’s gonna be it.

Theory will be defending the U.S. title against John Cena at WrestleMania 39.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)