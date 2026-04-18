Several WWE Superstars have been outspoken, both in-character on television and out-of-character in media interviews, about Pat McAfee.

Since returning to WWE, McAfee has been incredibly outspoken, using taboo verbiage such as “IWC” and “marks” regularly, while also using an abundance of profanity that other talents would get in trouble for doing.

Austin Theory doesn’t like it.

Featured below is an excerpt from Theory’s appearance on ESPN Unsportsmanlike where he gives his unfiltered take on the McAfee situation:

“Pat McAfee, he’s disgusting. When I think back to that WrestleMania, unfortunately, I lost at that WrestleMania when I faced Pat McAfee. The fact that he’s still around and is going to be walking into WrestleMania with Randy Orton, I don’t really see the levels there. Randy Orton is a legend, Pat McAfee is a scumbag. I’m disappointed, very disappointed. I’m disappointed in Las Vegas, ESPN, and WWE. What are we doing? Why do we have this guy? He just runs his mouth, talks a bunch of trash, but he can’t back it up. When somebody is sitting behind the commentary table and they get to make their schedule and get in the WWE ring and hold the most prestigious prize and run their mouth for as long as they want, knowing other WWE superstars don’t get that leeway, it’s disgusting.”

Austin Theory, Logan Paul and iShowSpeed take on LA Knight and The Usos in the opening match at WrestleMania 42, which takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.