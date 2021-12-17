WWE star Austin Theory recently appeared on Liam Llewellyn of The Mirror to discuss his current on-screen relationship with Vince McMahon, and how he is hoping to face the chairman at next year’s WrestleMania 38 pay per view. Highlights from the interview are below.

Discusses his on-screen relationship with Vince:

“So I think those ideas came around because I stole a hundred million dollar egg,” he chuckled. “These lessons that Vince is teaching me, I don’t think he would have taught me in this way if I didn’t do what I did. I think everything happens for a reason. I’m not telling anyone to steal a hundred million dollar egg or even a million dollar egg, but somehow it worked out for me. I’m getting a lot of knowledge and the biggest takeaway from Mr. McMahon is to expect the unexpected.”

Says he’d like to face Vince at WrestleMania 38:

“Mr. McMahon. I’m going to go for the head of the table Roman Reigns. This is a guy who has been around for a long time, he’s seen different things, he’s literally at the top. So I think for me, that’s where I’m aiming myself and that’s where my sights are set.”