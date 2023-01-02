Austin Theory missed last Friday’s WWE house show in Toronto, which made some fans concerned as there hadn’t been any word about why he wasn’t at the show. Thankfully, Theory isn’t injured.

At the show in the main event, Theory was advertised to defend the United States Title against Seth Rollins in a steel cage. However, it was announced by the arena that Theory wouldn’t make it and Rollins would face Bobby Lashley, but Lashley didn’t appear either. Finn Balor took Lashley’s spot in the match with Rollins.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Theory is not injured, although it’s unknown why he missed the show.

Nonetheless, Theory is expected to be on tonight’s Raw to defend the US Title against Rollins.