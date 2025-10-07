The road to WWE Crown Jewel: Perth got a major boost on Monday night, as Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed officially set the stage for a blockbuster showdown in Australia.

The American Airlines Center in Dallas erupted when the unmistakable notes of Roman Reigns’ entrance music hit, with 20,000 fans raising their “1’s” to acknowledge The Original Tribal Chief. Reigns took in the reaction before stepping up to the mic and commanding, “Dallas, Texas… acknowledge me!”

Before Reigns could continue, the atmosphere shifted as “The Oracle” Paul Heyman and “The Tribal Thief” Bronson Reed made their way out. Heyman, aligning himself with Reed, taunted Reigns by pointing out that in all his years in WWE — and even back to his football days at Georgia Tech — he had never needed a stretcher. He said that changed when Reed entered the picture.

Reed then took his turn, telling Reigns to ignore the crowd and listen closely. He referenced Reigns’ famous family, saying none of them ever needed stretchers either. Reigns fired back, saying Reed didn’t know his family, but “the dumbass next to you” did — before adding that they’d tell him, “Let’s fight now.”

Heyman whispered strategy to Reed, prompting Reigns to cut him off. “I’ve been on that side before,” Reigns said, noting he knew Heyman was warning Reed not to fight on Reigns’ terms. Heyman smirked, replying that Reigns’ words were “almost as wise as if I’d said them myself.”

Then came the big reveal — Heyman declared that Reed would face Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth on October 11 in a match type Reed has never lost: an Australian Street Fight.

Reigns accepted on the spot, but the tension didn’t end there. As Heyman and Reed turned to leave, Reigns called them out for “walking out like a couple of b*tches.” Reed stormed back to the ring, sparking a wild brawl that saw both men trade heavy blows before security intervened.

Reigns ultimately stood tall, blasting Reed with a Superman Punch before posing on the ropes as his music hit — sending a clear message to the hometown hero ahead of their Street Fight in Perth.

WWE Crown Jewel: Perth takes place on Saturday, live in the A.M. hours in the U.S., from RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, Australia. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on October 11 for live WWE Crown Jewel results coverage.