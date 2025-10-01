The author of ‘NITRO: The Incredible Rise and Inevitable Collapse of Ted Turner’s WCW,’ Guy Evans, is ready to tackle the complicated life and legendary career of Hulk Hogan.

On Wednesday, the following announcement was released regarding Guy Evans’ ‘The Hulk Hogan Story: A Biographical Trilogy’:

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT!

The Hulk Hogan Story: A Biographical Trilogy

Sign up to be notified at the link below!

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/hulk-hogan-book/the-hulk-hogan-story-a-biographical-trilogy/

On the morning of July 24, 2025, the most famous professional wrestler in history – Terry ‘Hulk Hogan’ Bollea – passed away in Clearwater, Florida. Within days, I started to receive correspondence from readers who asked if I would consider writing a biography on the ‘Immortal One’ himself. This was somewhat serendipitous because without much fanfare, I had already initiated such a project!

In the wake of Bollea’s death, however, it became clear to me that my untitled book – tentatively known as The Hulk Hogan Story – couldn’t be adequately confined to a single volume. It is thus now my intention to develop a biographical trilogy on this most important subject – the first of its kind in the genre. That’s right…three full-length books on the life, career and unparalleled cultural impact of Hulk Hogan!

This groundbreaking series of books will be informed by over 100 exclusive interviews – not to mention the comprehensive research for which my books are already known. The final work will be available in paperback, audiobook and e-book formats, with a special hardcover edition – never again to be reprinted (!) – offered as a ‘Kickstarter Exclusive’ reward.

So what are you gonna do…when The Hulk Hogan Story runs wild on you?

Get notified on launch: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/hulk-hogan-book/the-hulk-hogan-story-a-biographical-trilogy/