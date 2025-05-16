The lineup for next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT is starting to take shape.

Prior to the Nic Nemeth vs. Jeff Hardy main event on the May 15, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS TV and TNA+ prime time program, matches were officially announced for next week’s show.

Scheduled for the TNA Under Siege 2025 “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT next Thursday night, May 22, 2025, are the following matches and segments:

* Ace Austin vs. Mustafa Ali

* Joe Hendry & Elijah vs. Moose & Brian Myers

* Sami Callihan & Mike Santana vs. First Class

* Santino Marella & Robert Stone In-Ring Debate

Make sure to check back here every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.