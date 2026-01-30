A significant WWE release took place today.

Former WWE NXT General Manager Ava announced via social media on Friday that her time with WWE has come to an end.

The daughter of WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson revealed in a statement on Instagram that her WWE contract has expired, and she has decided to not let it renew.

“This past Tuesday was my last appearance on NXT & subsequently WWE,” Ava wrote. “Thank you to all who have cheered, watched, and supported me through my journey.”

Ava continued, “While my decision to not renew my contract was very difficult, it’s also new turning point in my life. It has been an honor & a privilege to be Ava.”

