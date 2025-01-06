WWE NXT General Manager Ava was in attendance at the Golden Globes alongside her father, The Rock.

During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ava was shown sitting at a table with her dad. The cast of Emilia Pérez featuring Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana, and others were also sitting at the table.

Saldana won Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture at the ceremony. Emilia Perez also won three awards.

The Rock and WWE NXT GM Ava chilling with Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, Zoe Saldana, and more. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/o4lMy0KO3g — Robert DeFelice (@dudefelice) January 6, 2025

WWE will be heading to Netflix on Monday. With the move, Netflix and WWE have already announced some plans to feature exclusive content on the platform.

During a recent interview Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Sports, Axiom provided Netflix with some original ideas. He said,

“I think that the stuff that is not shown on TV, whether that be for shame or lack of interest, but a camera following my day-by-day would be interesting. There is stuff I cannot say now because it would obviously affect the product, you would have to see it, but it would be interesting. Either that or a show of Axiom fighting crime or even a “Casa de Papel” with Axiom would be also interesting.”

Axiom currently holds the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships alongside Nathan Frazer.