Ava’s social media presence has taken a noticeable turn following her recent WWE exit.

As of now, Ava has disabled her X account. The move comes just days after she publicly announced her departure from WWE on January 30.

Ava, the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, had been working as the on-screen General Manager of WWE NXT, a role she held since 2024.

Shortly after leaving the company, Ava posted a blunt, politically charged message on her X account that quickly drew attention. The post read:

“Now that i can say this with my full chest, 🖕🏽 ice and that entire administration.”

Within hours of that tweet going live, Ava’s X account (@AvaWWE_) was deactivated.

For now, her other social media platforms remain active.