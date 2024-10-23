The boss-lady of WWE NXT has made a decision regarding a title match at Halloween Havoc 2024.

WWE NXT General Manager Ava surfaced on social media to share the news after the show on Tuesday night.

“Tony D’Angelo requested the North American Championship Table, Ladders and Scares Match this Sunday at Halloween Havoc be decided by pinfall – with tables, ladders and chairs legal to use as weapons,” Ava wrote via X. “After the events of tonight [and] Oba’s actions …request granted!”

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 takes place this Sunday, October 27, from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.