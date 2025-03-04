– WWE NXT General Manager Ava surfaced on social media with a breaking news video announcement on Tuesday afternoon. In the video, the shot-caller for the NXT brand announces Je’Von Evans will go one-on-one against Ethan Page in a NYC Street Fight at WWE Roadblock next week.

– Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media on Tuesday to share a new video of Travis Scott at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto over the weekend. As noted, the hip-hop star reportedly injured Cody Rhodes during John Cena’s heel turn at the end of the show.

– On the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Fame legend and WWE NXT color-commentator Booker T shared his thoughts on John Cena’s heel turn from WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto.

“I loved it, man,” he said. “It’s just what wrestling is. When you think you figured it out and they throw you another curveball, like this one right here, everybody’s [saying] John Cena’s gonna come back and win the title. That’s what everybody was thinking about. John Cena’s going to win the Chamber and go on and break the record. I think that’s the story, not John Cena turning heel to actually get that accomplished. But no, man. I love what wrestling is. You think you got it all figured out, they throw you a curveball. Heading into WrestleMania season, I don’t care what anybody says, this is not about John Cena’s ability. This is about the story, and I think that’s what wrestling is….With John Cena doing what he’s done with The Rock, totally mixing it up, it’s just great TV. If anybody look at [as] anything other than that, they just got a problem with the show.”

