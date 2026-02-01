Ava is speaking freely following her WWE departure.

Two days after officially leaving the company, the former NXT on-screen authority figure took to social media on Sunday to share a pointed message aimed at ICE and the Trump administration.

“And now that i can say this with my full chest,” she wrote. “(middle finger emoji) ice and that entire administration.”

As previously reported, Ava announced on Friday that she was done with WWE, with last week’s episode of NXT serving as her final appearance for the brand.

Her exit was not believed to be the result of any backstage issue or company decision.

“I’ve talked to and heard from several people and the general thing was just she didn’t want to do it anymore. There was no compelling reason,” Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com stated.

This was entirely her call.

While Ava’s partner, Tatyanna Dumas, was recently released by WWE, it remains unclear whether that situation played any role in Ava’s choice to move on.

“It was her decision, it’s not like they were going to get rid of her or anything like that,” Meltzer added.

