Ava made her in-ring singles debut at Saturday’s WWE NXT live event in Tampa, Florida.

Saturday’s show saw Ava defeat Ivy Nile in singles action. The oldest daughter of WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson secured the pin thanks to a distraction by Joe Gacy.

As noted before, Ava vs. Nile will take place on Tuesday’s special NXT Heatwave episode. Now that Ava made her singles debut at the non-televised live event in Tampa, Tuesday’s match will be her official TV in-ring singles debut.

Ava, who turned 22 this month, has now worked just five official matches since signing with WWE in February 2020. She made her in-ring debut by teaming with Gacy and The Dyad for an eight-person loss to Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, Tyler Bate and Thea Hail at NXT Stand & Deliver back on April 1. The Schism then teamed up for a loss to Nile, The Creeds and Boa at the April 14 non-televised live event in Largo, FL, and Nile made her Tuesday night in-ring debut by teaming with The Dyad for a win over Nile and The Creeds on the June 6 episode. Ava also worked the June 23 non-televised NXT live event in Fort Pierce, FL as she and Gacy came up short against Hail and Hudson.

WWE announced back in February 2020 that Ava was training at the Performance Center. It was then announced in May 2020 that she had signed a WWE contract at the age of 18. It was reported back in May 2021 how the daughter of The Great One was making progress at the Performance Center as the most-improved developmental talent in squats for a period of January – May of that year. She underwent a third knee surgery in September 2020. Ava made her NXT debut with an in-ring promo at a live event in July 2022. She then debuted on TV with The Schism on the October 25, 2022 edition of NXT.

