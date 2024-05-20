A replacement has been announced for this Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA.

NXT General Manager Ava Raine revealed today on social media that Joe Coffey will replace Ivar in the #1 contender’s Triple Threat match, a match that also features Josh Briggs and Wes Lee. The winner will go on to face Oba Femi for the NXT North American Championship at the upcoming Battleground premium live event.

Ivar is being replaced due to an injury that will keep him sidelined for some time. In storyline, WWE is crediting Coffey and Gallus for attacking Ivar a week ago.

Ava writes, “um no you actually do listen to me. this is different nxt than when you left months ago. and with that said, because briggs and wes wanna kick your ass, i’ve decided to add you to the triple threat good luck!! #wwenxt.”

UPDATED LINEUP FOR NXT:

-Wes Lee vs. Josh Briggs vs. Joe Coffey, winner challenges for the North American Championship at Battleground

-Brinley Reece vs. Jaida Parker Ladder Match Qualifier

-Fallen Henley vs. Thea Hail Ladder Match Qualifier

-Natalya & Karmen Petrovic vs. Lola Vice & Shayna Baszler