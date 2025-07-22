Jordynne Grace won’t be in the building for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW.

NXT General Manager Ava announced on X that Grace has officially been banned from 713 Music Hall in Houston, Texas—the site of the July 22 edition of NXT. The ban stems from Grace’s recent backstage attack on Stevie Turner and Robert Stone, which aired on last week’s show.

“Due to her attack on Stevie Turner and Robert Stone last week, Jordynne Grace will be banned from the arena tonight in Houston for WWE NXT,” Ava wrote.

Blake Monroe had previously extended an invitation to Grace to watch her upcoming match against Wren Sinclair, but that plan is now off the table following Ava’s ruling.

Grace has been at odds with Monroe ever since WWE Evolution 2 on July 13, where Monroe interfered in Grace’s NXT Women’s Championship match against Jacy Jayne, costing her the title.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT on The CW Network results coverage from Houston, TX.