Ava’s post-WWE chapter is officially underway, and she’s already making moves tied to her time in NXT.

The former WWE talent made her debut on WWE programming through NXT and later transitioned into an on-screen authority role, becoming the NXT General Manager. That run made her one of the youngest figures to ever hold a prominent authority position on WWE television.

As previously reported, Ava opted not to renew her contract with the company, later confirming her departure publicly on social media.

Following her exit, Ava took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that she will be selling most of her NXT ring gear (see photo below). The move effectively turns items from her short WWE run into memorabilia, with gear worn on NXT television often drawing interest from fans and collectors, particularly when connected to high-profile names or brief, notable tenures.

It’s a clean break, and a telling one.

Ava, the daughter of WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, had a limited in-ring career prior to stepping away from the company.

At this time, she has not announced what’s next, leaving her future open-ended.