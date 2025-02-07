– WWE have been in discussions about hosting the annual WWE Money In The Bank premium live event in an international location later this year in early July. Last year’s WWE Money In The Bank took place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, while the WWE Money In The Bank 2023 PLE emanated from London, England.

– Following her surprise return in the Women’s Royal Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event over the weekend, WWE Hall of Fame legend Nikki Bella’s merchandise on WWE Shop has been selling “significantly well.” According to one source, everyone involved in that department in WWE are “thrilled” with the numbers.

– WWE creative have begun the process of putting plans in motion for WWE NXT General Manager Ava to be “more prominently” featured on television, including creating merchandise and character ties to The Rock’s “Final Boss” persona. The idea is to try and “raise the importance” of the Ava character by doing this.

