Avery Styles has been added to the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at TNA Bound For Glory. Frankie Kazarian announced the move during a backstage segment on the September 24 edition of TNA iMPACT!, according to the promotion’s official results.

Kazarian told Styles that he would make his Bound For Glory debut in the Gauntlet. TNA has scheduled the pay-per-view for October 11 in Tampa, Florida. The winner of the match will earn an opportunity to challenge for a TNA championship, giving Styles a potential route into a title picture early in his run with the company.

Styles, the son of AJ Styles, signed with TNA after appearing at Lockdown in August. Kazarian met him in the ring that night and offered guidance about the locker room. Thursday’s announcement puts their association back on television and gives Styles a defined place on the company’s largest annual card.

Bear Bronson was previously announced as the first confirmed Gauntlet participant. Avery’s addition expands that list, while other wrestlers have expressed interest without receiving a confirmed spot. AJ Francis, for example, said he wanted another chance but had not been told that he was in this year’s match.

TNA has not specified Avery’s entry number or announced an opponent for him outside the Gauntlet. His placement in the field came amid the September 24 show’s continuing build toward Bound For Glory.

Original source: TNA Wrestling’s September 24 iMPACT! results.