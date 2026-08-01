Avery Styles continues to make early strides in his wrestling career.

The son of WWE Superstar A.J. Styles competed for Game Changer Wrestling for the first time on Friday night, making his GCW debut at The Top Play from the Admiral Theater in Omaha, Nebraska. Styles defeated Alex Lev to earn his first victory in the promotion.

Styles paid tribute to his father’s legacy from the moment he walked through the curtain, making his entrance to “Demi Gods,” the entrance theme A.J. Styles famously used prior to signing with WWE.

Inside the ring, Avery also showcased several moves closely associated with his father, including a shooting star attack from the apron, a sliding elbow strike, and a reverse DDT. He sealed the victory with the Spiral Tap, the finishing move A.J. Styles used during his early run in TNA Wrestling.

Following the match, Marcus Mathers confronted Styles to set up his next bout. The two are scheduled to meet at GCW Rude Awakening, which takes place at First Avenue in Minneapolis, Minnesota during WWE SummerSlam 2026 Weekend in “The Twin Cities.”