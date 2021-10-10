Impact Wrestling confirmed during the Knockouts Knockdown special tonight that Awesome Kong would be inducted into their Hall of Fame this year.

It was also announced the induction ceremony takes place on Saturday, October 23rd at Bound for Glory.

Past inductees include Sting, Kurt Angle, Team 3D, Jeff Jarrett, Earl Hebner, Gail Kim, Abyss, and Ken Shamrock.

Kong worked for Impact from 2007-2010 and in 2015. During her time with the promotion, she had a rivalry with Gail Kim and was a one-time Tag Team Champion and two-title Knockouts Champion.